Old Hatchie Clinic Adds Veterinarian

Middleton native Justin Goodrum was added to the staff at the Old Hatch Veterinary Clinic, after completing his journey in becoming a veterinarian.

After high school graduation in 2005, Goodrum went two years to Jackson State and then completed a degree in Bachelors degree in Animal Science at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Goodrum attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and finished veterinary school at Ross University in St. Kitts.

While in between semesters, Goodrum worked at Old Hatchie with an eye on the future.

“My goal was always to come back here and work,” he said. “I worked here as an assistant and I really enjoyed it. I wanted to be a veterinarian and work here.”

He did his clinical year at Auburn University before coming back to Hardeman County to work.

Goodrum lives in Middleton with his wife Lydia, and five-year-old son Jerrod, with one on the way.