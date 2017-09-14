Tennessee Law Enforcement: Working overtime to keep roads and highways safe from impaired drivers.

Law enforcement officials in Bolivar will be out in force cracking down on impaired drivers. The Bolivar Police Department, working under a grant administered through the Tennessee Department Safety, Tennessee Highway Safety Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint on September 22, 2017 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on West Market Street in Bolivar.

“The Bolivar Police Department conducts sobriety checkpoints in an effort to detect and deter impaired drivers thereby reducing the occurrence of alcohol and drug related traffic crashes”, said Bolivar Police Chief Pat Baker.