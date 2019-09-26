Burn Permits Required Earlier This Year

With hot and dry weather leading into our fall fire season, Tennessee’s State Forester is requiring a burn permit for all open-air outdoor fires beginning September 23.

Typically, burn permits are required statewide October 15-May 15. While Tennessee has not seen an increase in the number of wildfires, and indices right now don’t suggest a high fire danger, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is putting burn permits in place early as a precaution. If current weather conditions continue as leaf fall begins, fire danger may escalate.

“This precautionary measure will be beneficial as we continue to monitor fire risk,” State Forester David Arnold said. “The burn permit system focuses attention on safety, and it’s important for citizens to know when, where, and how to safely burn debris. Caution and conservative judgment should always be used when working with fire.”

Obtaining a burn permit is free, fast, and simple. If you are burning a leaf or brush pile that is smaller than eight feet by eight feet in size, our online system provides a quick and efficient way to apply. For a larger burn, call your local Division of Forestry burn permit phone number Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The online system and phone numbers can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org.

More than 300,000 permits are issued each year, and they are only issued when conditions are conducive to safe burning. If you live inside city limits, there may be additional restrictions. Check with your municipality before you burn.

For a list of materials that may not be burned, check the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's open burning guidelines at www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/....

Burning without a permit is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by three to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Anyone with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, and you may remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards are offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report illegal burning, please call 1-888-891-TDEC.

Visit www.BurnSafeTN.org for additional tips to burn safely and to protect your community.