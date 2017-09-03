Bolivar Candidates Set for Election

The slate of candidates for the Bolivar City Election in 2017 has been set.

Running for mayor are incumbent Barrett Stevens and city councilman Julian McTizic. Stevens is seeking his third term in office. McTizic was elected to office in 2013.

Page Walley has filed petitions to run for the Bolivar District B, Position 4 slot currently held by Randy Hill, who did not run after two terms in office. Walley, who was a Tennessee State Representative from 1990-2000, is running for a municipal spot for the first time in his career.

One of the three city council positions that have multiple candidates is District A, Position 4, currently held by Willie McKinnie. McKinnie, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2009 is seeking his second term as a city councilman. He defeated Eric Hill in 2013. Also a candidate for District A, Position 4, is Jonathan Joy, who unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2005 and 2009, losing in 2009 to Teresa Golden in a three-way race involving Laurie Miller. The third candidate for the spot is Raven Taylor, who is seeking city office for the first time.

The District B, Position 2 spot has four candidates: Suzanne Rhea, who is running for the first time after being appointed in April 2015 after the death of her spouse, David; Jimmy Howell, who ran in 2005, losing to Milton Basden; and newcomers Bethany Miller and Paul Fuller.

Running for District A, Position 3, held by McTizic, is Melvin Golden. McTizic is not prohibited from running concurrently for city council and mayor in the same election year, but McTizic will only run for mayor. Also running for that slot is Mauricio Beauregard.

Early voting is scheduled for April 26-May 11. Election Day is May 16. The last day to register to vote in the 2017 Bolivar City Election is April 16, 2017.

WMOD Radio, WOJG Radio, and the Bolivar Bulletin Times will join together to bring the 2017 City of Bolivar Candidates Debate on April 25, 2017 at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

The 2013 Bolivar City Elections saw Barrett Stevens defeat Brenda Woods 791-645, gaining 55% of the vote.

Bolivar is the only municipality in Hardeman County that does not hold its elections in federal election years.