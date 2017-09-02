BLACK HISTORY EVENTS FOR FEBRUARY 2017

The Hardeman County Commission for Black History announces its events for February. The National Black History Month Theme for 2017 is “The Crisis in Black Education”. The HCCBH group has finalized the plans for the following events:

THE ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY BANQUET will be Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Educational Building on 208 Hope Street in Bolivar. Adults tickets are $30.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door, and students (grades first through college) are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door. Also, a table of ten can be purchased and reserved for $300.00. The presentations of “talents for the evening” will be skits, dramatizations and singing from various local participants. Feel free to dress in old- time attire. The chairperson is Shirley McGowan.

THE ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL will be Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:00 pm at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, Hickory Valley. Reverend Melvin Bufford is the pastor. The chairperson is Vicki Hill. The Hardeman County Commission for Black History Workshop Choir and others guests will be singing. For rehearsal schedule and other details, please contact Vicki Hill at 731-518-6658.

THE FOURTH SUNDAY ANNUAL COUNTY-WIDE WORSHIP SERVICES will be held Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Zion Temple Worship Center in Bolivar, Pastor Wendell Sain. The speaker will be Reverend Dr. Roger D. Pearson , pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church, Grand Junction. The program committee consists of Sally Robinson, Lois Harris, and Bishop Jesse E. Williams.

All proceeds from these services will benefit the Elizabeth W. Lake Memorial Scholarship Fund that has been awarding scholarships to Hardeman County high school students since 1982. Mr. Randy Crews, the chairman of the HCCBH, cordially invites the public to attend all or some of these annual events. For further information, please contact, Shirley McGowan at 609-0592 or Sally Robinson at 658-5538.