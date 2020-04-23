BEA Wins National Award

Bolivar Energy Authority has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2019. The utility earned The First Place award in the category for utilities with (100,000) worker-hours of annual worker exposure. Brandon Wylie, Chair of the Association’s Safety Committee and Director of Training & Safety at Electric Cities of Georgia, presented the award during the Association’s annual Engineering & Operations Technical Conference, held in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Strong safety programs are essential to ensuring that electric utility employees are informed and trained on safe work procedures,” said Wylie. “The utilities receiving this award have proven that protecting the safety of their employees is a top priority.”

More than 335 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards, which is the highest number of entrants in the history of the program. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2019. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2019, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“Bolivar Energy is proud of its safety record,” said Tony Kirk, President/CEO. “This award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our employees go home safe to their families every day. The credit goes to our employees. Without their dedication to safety, BEA would not have received this honor.”

The Safety Awards have been held annually for the last 60 years. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.