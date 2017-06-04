4H Camp Registration Begins

The summer is nearly upon us and that can only mean one thing: 4-H SUMMER CAMPS! Hardeman County Junior 4-H’ers (grades 4-6) will attend Junior 4-H camp at the Ridley 4-H Center in Columbia, TN. Hardeman County will be attending camp the week of June 12-June 16. The registration fee for Junior 4-H Camp is $310.00. Hardeman County will be attending camp with Crockett, Henry, Humphreys, Lewis, Tipton, and Weakley County.

The theme for this year’s junior camp is “Follow the Trail!” The goal of this curriculum is for youth to actively engage in a hands on, fun journey to discover the rich heritage of Tennessee. 4-H’ers will have the opportunity to participate in many different traditional camp activities including swimming(with a water slide), creek stomping, rifle and archery ranges, recreational activities, campfires, and arts and crafts. This camp will also offer students several different educational opportunities. Deadline to sign up for Junior 4-H Camp is Friday, April 28th, 2017. You may come by the Hardeman County Extension office at 200 E. Market St. in Bolivar to pick up, fill out, or drop off registration forms. You can also find the forms and other information about camp on the Hardeman County Extension website at http://hardeman.tennessee.edu.

There are also other camping choices for 4-H members in the various grades. Please note that the registration deadlines vary for each camp. Campers in grades 6-8 are invited to Junior High 4-H Camp July 4-7 in Columbia. There are also a couple of Western Region camping opportunities available. OWLS Camp (Outdoors, Wildlife, Leadership and Service) for grades 6-10 will be held May 30-June 2 at Brandon Springs and Line and Design Camp for grades 6-12 will be held July 10-13 at UTM. The Tennessee 4-H website, under 4-H Camps, https://4h.tennessee.edu/Pages/default.aspx also has information regarding specialty camps such as Target SMART (Shooting Sports) Camp for grades 5-9 and 4-H Electric Camp open to grades 6-7. Please feel free to call us at 658-2421 if there are any questions.