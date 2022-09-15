U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Farm Service Agency NEWS RELEASE

AG CREDIT ACT OF 1984 AUTHORIZES DESIGNATION OF HARDEMAN COUNTY

TO RECEIVE FSA DISASTER LOAN APPLICATIONS

Emergency loans for farmers, ranchers, and operators are available through the Fayette County Office of the Farm Service Agency.

Farm Service Agency’s, State Executive Director, John Litz, said this authority is pursuant to Secretarial Natural Disaster Determination S5276, of a major disaster in Tennessee, caused by Drought which occurred on 07/05/2022. As a result of this major disaster, Hardeman, as a contiguous county in Tennessee, is named an area eligible for Federal disaster assistance pursuant to the provisions of Section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act.

Applications for assistance in the disaster-stricken counties will be accepted by FSA through 04/26/2023, for production losses.

FSA Emergency Loans cover losses from designated disaster and are made to qualified farmers who cannot obtain necessary credit from other lenders in the local area.

Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow up to 100 percent of their actual production loss, not to exceed a maximum of $500,000 or that amount actually needed, whichever is less.

To obtain further information, contact William H. Tippit, III, Farm Loan Manager of the Fayette County Farm Service Agency office located at 18084 Hwy 64, Somerville, TN 38068, (901) 465-14747

