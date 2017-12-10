IN THE TWENTY-FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT (CHANCERY) HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN RE: ESTATE OF HAZEL M. SISCO: Deceased

PROBATE NO: P-2015

CHANCERY COURT SALE OF LAND

In obedience to an Order Granting Petition To Sell Real Estate And Motion To Probate Will entered in this cause on September 27, 2017, I will on

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2017, AT 10:00 O’CLOCK A.M.

at the West door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash and in accordance with the local rules of this Court concerning the bid procedure, the following described property located in the 6th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at a point in the Bolivar and Pocahontas Road at the corner of the lot belonging to Rehobeth M.E. Churchand runs thence 10.5 yards to a stake with black gum and post oak pointers; thence south 245 yards to two triple white oaks with dogwood pointers; thence west 105 yards to said Bolivar and Pocahontas Road to black oak and post oak pointers; thence north with the meanders of said road to the beginning. Containing 5 acres by estimation, more or less.

It being the same real property conveyed to Hazel Sisco by Jenece Crowley by Quitclaim Deed dated October 1, 1998, and filed for record on October 5, 1998, as found of record in Deed Book O-16, Page 356, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Bolivar.

INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED ARE THE FOLLOWING PARCELS:

EXCLUSION ONE: Deed Book Q-9, Page 284, Hazel Sisco to Glen Sisco, etux Donna Sisco, filed for record on May 16, 1984, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, containing 1.5 acres.

EXCLUSION TWO: Deed Book R-15, Page 360, Jenece Crowley to Glen Sisco, etux Donna Sisco, filed for record on September 19, 1995, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, containing 1.57 acres.

MAP 117, PARCEL 32.03

STREET ADDRESS: 2260 Hebron Road, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to (1) all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; (2) any unpaid taxes; (3) any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; (4) any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; (5) any prior liens, or encumbrances; (6) any priority created by a fixture filing; (7) the rights of any heir(s) who are not before the Court by proper notice; and (8) any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The buyer(s) will be provided with an attorney’s title opinion, but there is no warranty of title and I will sell and convey only as the Clerk and Master and Special Commissioner, pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court in this cause.

Purchaser to have immediate possession of land upon confirmation of sale by the Court and to assume responsibility for 2016 and 2017 Hardeman County real property taxes.

TERMS OF SALE

In accordance with the Order For Sale Of Realty filed for record

on October 19, 2016, in Probate Minute Book 10, Page 277, the starting auction price shall be $25,000.00.

Sale will be made for cash and in bar of the equity of redemption. Said funds will be held for ten (10) days so that the bid may be raised by ten percent (10%), and if so, will be re-auctioned for a final sale.

This Notice shall run three consecutive weeks in the Bolivar

Bulletin Times.

This the 12th day of October, 2017.

JANICE M. BODIFORD

Clerk & Master and

Special Commissioner