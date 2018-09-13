IN THE TWENTY-FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT (CHANCERY)

HARDEMAN COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

ROBERT L. VOGT, Plaintiff, VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 18921

EDWIN T. VOGT,

Defendant.

CHANCERY COURT SALE OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

In obedience to an Order Of Sale entered in this cause on September 5, 2018, I, Janice M. Bodiford, as Clerk & Master and

Special Commissioner, and Lynn Jackson Auction & Real Estate Co., LLC, will on

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018, AT 10:00 O’CLOCK A.M.

at the residence of Andre J. Vogt, 985 Callahan Road, Saulsbury, Tennessee, 38067, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, miscellaneous personal property and the following described real

property located in the 4th Civil District of Hardeman County,

Tennessee, and described as follows, to-wit:

PARCEL A:

BEGINNING at a point in Callahan Road, said point being 8.78 feet East of an old cotton picker spindle; thence along

Callahan Road the following two (2) courses; (1) North 03

degrees 37 minutes 33 seconds West 100 feet; (2) North 26 degrees 22 minutes 33 seconds West 125.00 feet to a new cotton picker spindle; thence North 68 degrees 37 minutes 27 seconds East along Covington Loop a distance of 420.00

feet to a new capped iron rod; thence south 21 degrees 22 minutes 33 seconds East coincident with the west line of the Frederick Wilson parcel (Book Y-16, Page 193) a distance of 404.10 feet to an old iron rod; thence North 88 degrees 37 minutes 33 seconds West coincident with the north line of

the L.T. Corporation parcel (Book S-15, Page 312) and the

Samuel Flake parcel (Book F-17, Page 270) a distance of

476.68 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 132,553

square feet or 3.043 acres.

Per Certificate of Survey Jack A. McAdoo, Jr., R.L.S. #1701,

Benchmark Survey Company, 6280 Chester Street, Arlington, Tennessee, 38002. Survey dated June 14, 2004.

MAP 129 PARCEL 22.00

PARCEL B:

BEGINNING at a point in the east margin of Callahan Road, and said point being 3.19 feet west of an old car axle, thence

North 00 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds East coincident with the east margin of Callahan Road a distance of 215.20 feet to a new cotton picker spindle, thence South 88 degrees 37 minutes 33 seconds East coincident with the South line of the Samuel Flake parcel (Book T-15, Page 422) a distance of 205.00 feet to a point being 1.31 feet south of an old car axle; thence coincident with west and north lines of the L.T. Corporation (Book S-15, Page 312) the following two (2) courses: (1) South 00 degrees 26 minutes 14 seconds West 206.52 feet to an old car

axle; (2) South 88 degrees 56 minutes 50 seconds West 205.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 43,215 square feet or 0.992 acres.

Per Certificate of Survey, Jack A. McAdoo, Jr., R.L.S. #1701,

Benchmark Survey Company, 6280 Chester Street, Arlington, TN, 38002. Survey dated June 14, 2004.

MAP 140 PARCEL 2.01

It being the same real property conveyed to Andre J. Vogt by

Samuel G. Flake and wife, Judy K. Flake, by Warranty Deed dated November 30, 2004, as found of record in Deed book 12, Page 679, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

The said Andre J. Vogt died intestate on February 19, 2018, leaving his two brothers, Robert L. Vogt and Edwin T. Vogt, as his only heirs at law.

STREET ADDRESS: 985 Callahan Road

Saulsbury, TN 38067

This sale is subject to (1) all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; (2) any unpaid taxes; (3) any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; (4) any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; (5) any prior liens, or encumbrances; (6) any priority created by a fixture filing; (7) the rights of any heir(s) who are not before the Court by proper notice; and (8) any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The buyer(s) will be provided with an attorney’s title opinion, but there is no warranty of title and I will sell and convey only as the Clerk and Master and Special Commissioner, pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court in this cause.

Purchaser to have immediate possession of land upon confirmation of sale by the Court and to assume responsibility for 2018 taxes.

TERMS OF SALE

Sale will be made for cash and in bar of the equity of redemption.

This Notice shall run three consecutive weeks in the Bolivar Bulletin Times.

This the 13th day of September, 2018.

Janice M. Bodiford,

Clerk & Master