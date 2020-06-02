TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 6, 2010, by GEORGE CLIFFORD WHISNANT, married man, and BETTY B. WHISNANT, and JASON COOPER AND CHARITY COOPER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust 690, Page 187 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Deed Book 53, Page 368) described as one (1) 2011 Living Smart Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CS2012417TNAB.

Sale Date and Location: February 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Deed Book 52, Page 357 and commonly known as 5 Betty Ln, Pocahontas, Hardeman County, TN 38061.

Property Address: 5 Betty Ln, Pocahontas, Hardeman County, TN 38061.

Tax Map Identification No.: 193-026.04 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: CACH, LLC (Line Book 19, Page 555; Lien Book 19, Page 808); Arrow Financial Services (Lien Book 19, Page 776); Midland Funding, LLC (Lien Book 25, Page 91); Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC (Lien Book 25, Page 451).

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.______________________________

Anthony R. Steele, Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

Publication Dates: January 30, February 6, and 13, 2020.