TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness and obligations secured by a certain Deed of Trust on property currently owned by JAY DOUGLAS, and which Deed of Trust was executed by Jay Douglas, to Jacob Holmes, Trustee for David Wilbanks and is recorded in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee in Trust Deed Book 726, page 598.

WHEREAS, the owner of the indebtedness has declared the total amount due and has directed the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described by said Deed of Trust;

THEREFORE, this is to give notice that I will on February 14, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., at the Front Door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee cause to be offered for sale and will cause to be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to wit:

Said property is known as 1830 Cloverport Rd., Toone, Tennessee. For a more complete description of said property see Trust Deed recorded in Trust Deed Book 726, Page 598, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Map 42, Group –, Parcel 2.01.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale, the next highest bidder, at their highest bid, will be deemed the successful bidder.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Jacob Holmes, Trustee

3021 Hwy 45 Bypass, Ste. 102

Jackson, TN 38305

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 8, 2000, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 17, 2000, in Book No. 545, at Page 596, and modified on October 30, 2009, In Book No. 682, At Page 614 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Sheila Martin, conveying certain property therein described to First National Financial Title Services as Trustee for Diversified Capital Corporation of Tennessee; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-RP2.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-RP2, will, on February 25, 2019 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Situated in HARDEMAN County, State of Tennessee, and being further described as: BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER AND PART OF THE GRANT RIXIE TRACT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE OLD GRANT RIXIE TRACT AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE BURTON LAMBERTH TRACT; THENCE 660 FEET WEST TO A WHITE OAK TREE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE BURTON LAMBERTH TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 414 FEET TO A CORNER STAKE; THENCE 495 FEET EAST TO PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE WITH POCAHONTAS-RIPLEY ROAD NORTH 480 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 6 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1330 Pochahontas Road, Pochahontas, TN 38061

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SHEILA MARTIN

ESTATE OF SHEILA MARTIN

HEIRS OF SHEILA MARTIN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 328647

DATED January 22, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee