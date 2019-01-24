TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness and obligations secured by a certain Deed of Trust on property currently owned by JAY DOUGLAS, and which Deed of Trust was executed by Jay Douglas, to Jacob Holmes, Trustee for David Wilbanks and is recorded in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee in Trust Deed Book 726, page 598.

WHEREAS, the owner of the indebtedness has declared the total amount due and has directed the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described by said Deed of Trust;

THEREFORE, this is to give notice that I will on February 14, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., at the Front Door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee cause to be offered for sale and will cause to be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to wit:

Said property is known as 1830 Cloverport Rd., Toone, Tennessee. For a more complete description of said property see Trust Deed recorded in Trust Deed Book 726, Page 598, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Map 42, Group –, Parcel 2.01.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale, the next highest bidder, at their highest bid, will be deemed the successful bidder.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Jacob Holmes, Trustee

3021 Hwy 45 Bypass, Ste. 102

Jackson, TN 38305