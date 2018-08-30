TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 16, 2009, by RENZO WARD AND DELLA WARD. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust 680, Page 725 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2008 CMH Riverview Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLS106997TN.

Sale Date and Location: September 14, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Deed Book F15, Page 435, and commonly known as 740 Highway 138, Toone, Hardeman County, TN 38381.

Property Address: 740 Highway 138, Toone, Hardeman County, TN 38381.

Tax Map Identification No.: 041-008.16 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: None known.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 14th day of August, 2018.

Anthony R. Steele, Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980