TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of April, 2009, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 678, Page 104, Billy Ray Carter, conveyed to Tommie Sain (correct spelling is “Tommy”), Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note to Merchants & Planters Bank; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated §35-5-101(e.)(1)(B.), Notice of the Foreclosure was given by mailing such notice on December 27, 2017, which was more than 30 days prior to the first publication.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and the owner and holder has declared the unpaid balance due and payable as provided in the said Deed of Trust and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, in front of the west door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2018, AT 11:00 O’CLOCK, A.M. free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described real estate situated in the 8th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The Point of Beginning is an iron pin at the northeast corner of Billy Ray Carter’s 1-1/2 acre tract and runs as follows: (1) West 210 feet to an iron pin with Billy Ray Carter’s line, thence (2) North 210 feet to an iron pin, thence (3) East 159 feet to the margin of the Old Bolivar-Jackson Road, thence (4) South 13 degrees 40 minutes East 216 feet with margin of said road to the point of beginning, containing 0.90 (9/10) acre.

Per Certificate of Survey by Hugh Fred Miller, R.L.S. #606-310, dated September 10, 1983.

This being the same property conveyed to Billy R. Carter by deed of record in Deed Book 44, Page 613, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 019, Parcel 46.00

Hardeman County Real Property taxes are paid through the tax year 2015. 2016 County taxes are due and delinquent. 2017 County taxes are due and payable. 2018 County taxes are now a lien but not yet due and payable.

STREET ADDRESS: 1215 New Union Loop, Medon, TN 38356

Other interested parties: None.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Title to said real estate is believed to be good, but I will sell and convey only as Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 27th day of December, 2017.

TOMMY SAIN, TRUSTEE

HORNSBY LAW FIRM, P.C.

Attorneys for Trustee