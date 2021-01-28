TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Sale at public auction will be on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., local time, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Bolivar, TN, 38008, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jerry Lemly to Dick Moore, Inc., Trustee, on March 28, 2009, and recorded at Book 677, Pages 550-558 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and conducted by Wanda Slaydon, Designated Agent for Trustee.

Owner of debt: Dick Moore, Inc.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit:

Please see attached Exhibit A

Beginning at a new capped ½” iron rod. (typical of all iron rods in this description referred to as new), said iron rod being South 15 Degrees 08 Minutes 48 Seconds East and a distance of 62.03 feet from an old iron rod a Northeast corner of the Shirley Parker parcel (Deed Book 21 Page 193), said iron rod being the South line of the Terry Parker parcel (Deed Book O14 Page 185), and said iron rod being the East right-of-way of Upton Road; thence coincident with the said East right-of-way of Upton Road along an arc to the left having a radius of 635.00 feet, an arc length of 189.67 a chord bearing of North 31 Degrees 14 Minutes 19 Seconds East and a chord length of 188.97 feet to a new iron rod being the Southwest corner of the Jeffrey Todd Carter parcel (Deed Book T17 Page 408); thence North 54 Degrees 40 Min 44 Seconds East coincident with the South line of the said Jeffrey Todd Carter parcel a distance of 118.96 feet to a new iron rod; thence along new severance line of the Carolyn Yearwood Parcel (Deed Book L5 Page 202) the following three courses; (1) South 36 Degrees 50 Minutes 37 Seconds East 202.99 feet to a new iron rod; (2) South 62 Degrees 35 Minutes 33 Seconds West 236.82 feet to a new iron rod (3) North 68 Degrees 54 Minutes 01 Seconds West 114.20 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acres.

The above parcel is encumbered by a 50 foot wide ingress/egress easement that is located along the Northwest line of Carolyn Yearwood parcel that serves the Max Yearwood parcel as found in Deed Book 12 Page 518.

All bearings are based upon the East line of the Jeffrey Todd Carter parcel (Deed Book T17 Page 408).

This being the same property conveyed to Joseph Barton by Jerry Lemly in Deed of Trust recorded in Book 677, Pages 550 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Also included is a 1997 Doublewide Buccaneer Mobile Home, Serial Numbers ALBUS12963228-RZ

Street address: 755 Upton Road, Middleton, TN 38052

Owner(s) of property: Jerry Lemly

The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 755 Upton Road, Middleton, TN 38052 in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place for the sale set forth above.

If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale, the next highest bidder, at their highest bid, will be deemed the successful bidder.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time.

The mobile home included with the property will be sold at February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Done this 6th day of January 2021.

Prepared by: Attorney Joe Barton

6565 Highway 51 North

Millington, TN 38053

Phone: (901) 872-4599

joe@jdbartonlaw.com