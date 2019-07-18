SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed August 1, 2017 by Gilbert R. Enlow, a married man, sole owner, to Arnold M. Weiss, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Book 747, Page 87, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in Instrument Number 188103, in the said Register's Office, and the owner of the debt secured, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, having requested the undersigned

to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Courthouse, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to-wit:

Situated in County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee.

Beginning on a point in the centerline of Saulsbury road, which point is located North 34 degrees 23 minutes 47 seconds East 360.05

feet from the original Southeast corner of Foust and the Northeast corner of Daniels; Thence, from the point of beginning, and with the North side of a 25 foot strip South 70 degrees 01 minutes 51 seconds West 90.83 feet; Thence, on new lines through Foust the following calls: North 50 degrees 35 minutes 20 seconds West 501.14 feet; North 28 degrees 18 minutes 06 seconds East 417.83 feet; South 50 degrees 35 minutes 20 seconds East 518.29 feet to a point in the

centerline of Saulsbury road; Thence, with the centerline of said road, South 34 degrees 23 minutes 47 seconds West 333.12 feet to

the point of beginning, containing 5.00 acres.

Per Certificate of Survey by Advanced Land Surveying, Inc., RLS #1999, Henderson, Tennessee, dated March 12, 2014.

Being the same property conveyed to Gilbert Ray Enlow, a married man, sole owner, by Warranty Deed, from Emerita C. Foust, Co-Trustee of the Milton J. Foust Living Trust dated July 27, 2012, deed dated July 31, 2017, recorded August 10, 2017, of record in Deed Book 90, Page 512 in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee. See Affidavit of Scrivener’s Error of record in Deed Book 90, Page 622 in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax Parcel ID: 161-004.06 Property Address: 1535 Saulsbury Rd., Saulsbury, TN 38067

All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee

Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC

208 Adams Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38l03