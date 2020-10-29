SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 12, 2020, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, at the west door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Doris Britt, to Hunter Simmons, as Trustee for First South Bank dated May 11, 2006, and recorded in Deed of Trust 642, Page 226, and modified in Deed of Trust 716, Page 697 in the Register's Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register's Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Simmons Bank

Other interested parties:

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Point of beginning being a CPS (S) in the center of Hebron Lane, being the northwest corner of the Jenny Rogers property (Deed Book O-15, Page 60) and the southwest corner of the Hazel Howell property, said corner being an agreed corner by both owners; thence with center of said lane the following calls: (1) N 54 degrees 55 minutes W 44.72 feet, (2) N 39 degrees 10 minutes W 46.75 feet, (3) N 55 degrees 10 minutes W 103.64 feet to a CPS (S) in the center of Hebron Road; thence with center of same the following calls: (1) N 21 degrees 49 minutes W 61.65 feet, (2) N 10 degrees 14 minutes W 59.58 feet, (3) N 2 degrees 02 minutes E 49.49 feet, (4) N 13 degrees 47 minutes E 99.78 feet, (5) N 19 degrees 03 minutes E 99.83 feet, (6) N 25 degrees 16 minutes E 99.97 feet, (7) N 36 degrees 28 minutes E 44.59 feet, (8) N 49 degrees 45 minutes E 108.15 feet, (9) N 57 degrees 35 minutes E 79.53 feet to a CPS (S), being the northwest corner of the property herein described and the northwest corner of the Hazel Sisco property; thence with the east boundary line of same generally with an old fence S 40 degrees 21 minutes E 390.84 feet to an iron (F) at the base of a large white oak (hacked for a corner), this being the northwest corner of the Glen Sisco property; thence with the west boundary line of same S 0 degrees 05 minutes W 206.74 feet to an iron (F), being the northwest corner of the Ruby Smith property; thence continuing on S 0 degrees 05 minutes W 90.0 feet to a creosote post (S), (an overall distance of 296.74 feet), being an interior corner and the north boundary line of the Jenny Rogers property; thence with an agreed line (fence being constructed) the following calls: (1) S 76 degrees 11 minutes W 301.92 feet to a CPS (S), (2) S 46 degrees 05 minutes W 71.80 feet to the point of beginning containing 6.00 acres, less 0.38 acre for road right-of-way, leaving a net acreage of 5.62 acres. Per Certificate of Survey of Gene L. Shepard, RLS No. 257, 533 Janet Road, Bolivar, TN 38008 dated September 18, 1997. The above described property is the remaining portion of the same property found of record in Deed Book T-8, Page 362, at the Register`s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 15 Hebron Road, Middleton, TN 38052, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 117-030.00

Current owner(s) of Record: Heirs/Estate of Doris J. Britt a/k/a Dorris Britt a/k/a Doris Britt

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 20-025642-1