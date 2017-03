SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated AUGUST 4, 2008, executed by RONALD D BLAYLOCK, JR, AN UNMARRIED MAN, to EMMETT JAMES HOUSE OR BILL R. MCLAUGHLIN, A RESIDENT OF CORDOVA, TENNESSEE, Trustee, of record in DEED OF TRUST BOOK 671, PAGE 733 AS CORRECTED IN SCRIVENER’S AFFIDAVIT IN DEED OF TRUST BOOK 672, PAGE 739, for the benefit of REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF ALABAMA, in the Register's Office for HARDEMAN County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES OF NASHVILLE, DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register's Office for HARDEMAN County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY BY AND THROUGH ITS SERVICER AND AUTHORIZED AGENT, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017 AT 12:00 P.M. (NOON) AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE HARDEMAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN BOLIVAR, HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in HARDEMAN County, Tennessee, to wit:

PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, TENNESSEE:

BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE SOUTH MARGIN OF VIRGINIA DRIVE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT #17; RUNS THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES EAST 124.3 FEET WITH LOT #17; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES WEST 106.0 FEET; THENCE AROUND CURVE OF VIRGINIA DRIVE THE FOLLOWING 4 CALLS; (1) NORTH 53 DEGREES WEST 60.00 FEET; (2) NORTH 15 DEGREES WEST 38.0 FEET; (3) NORTH 12 DEGREES EAST 41.8 FEET; (4) NORTH 64 DEGREES EAST 76 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING LOT #18 OF SYLVAN TERRACE SUBDIVISION. (LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM PRIOR DEED.)

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RONALD D. BLAYLOCK, JR. BY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 40, PAGE 557, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

ALSO BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RONALD B. BLAYLOCK, JR. BY SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED DATED AUGUST 4, 2008 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 40, PAGE 557, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1430 VIRGINIA DR, BOLIVER, TN 38008.

MAP 069L GRP B PARCEL 004.00

THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.

THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT HONOR THE HIGHEST BID WITHIN 24 HOURS, THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID WILL BE DEEMED THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE OF RECORD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This is improved property known as 1430 VIRGINIA DR, BOLIVER, TN 38008.

J. PHILLIP JONES, Substitute Trustee

1800 HAYES STREET

NASHVILLE, TN 37203

(615) 254-4430

www.phillipjoneslaw.com

F17-0144