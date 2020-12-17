SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness and obligations secured by a certain Deed of Trust on property currently owned by RICHARD BRIAN SMITH ELECTRIC, INC., and which Deed of Trust was executed by Richard Brian Smith, as President, Ashlee Smith, as Vice-President/Secretary, and Sandra Mill, Treasurer, of Brian Smith Electric, Inc., to Sharron D. Murden, Trustee for CB&S Bank and is recorded in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee in Trust Deed Book 746, page 461.

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in Trust Deed Book 779, page 94, in said Register's Office.

WHEREAS, the owner of the indebtedness has declared the total amount due and has directed the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described by said Deed of Trust;

THEREFORE, this is to give notice that I will on January 12, 2021, commencing at 12:00 noon at the Front Door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee cause to be offered for sale and will cause to be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to wit:

Said property is known believed to be 604 E. Market Street, Bolivar, Tennessee, Map 79B, Group C, Parcel 21.00. For a more complete description of said property see Trust Deed recorded in Trust Deed Book 746, Page 461, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Interested parties include the following:

1) Border States Electric Supply pursuant to Lien recorded in Lien Book 26, Page 249, in said Register’s Office.

Pursuant to TCA 35-5-104, the following liens or claimed liens of the United States or the State of Tennessee are of record in said Register's Office.

Lienee Internal Revenue Service Lien Type Federal Tax Lien Amt. $19,881.65 (plus any accruing penalty or interest) recorded at Lien Book 4, Page 815.

Lienee Internal Revenue Service Lien Type Federal Tax Lien Amt. $20,328.15 (plus any accruing penalty or interest) recorded at Lien Book 4, Page 804.

Lienee Internal Revenue Service Lien Type Federal Tax Lien Amt. $31,562.41 (plus any accruing penalty or interest) recorded at Lien Book 4, Page 787.

Lienee Internal Revenue Service Lien Type Federal Tax Lien Amt. $121,864.46 (plus any accruing penalty or interest) recorded at Lien Book 4, Page 779.

Lienee Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Lien Type State Tax Lien Amt. $unknown (plus any accruing penalty or interest) recorded at Lien Book 25, Page 557.

Any notice required by TCA 67-1-1433(b)(1) and/or 26 USC {7425(b) has been timely given. This sale is subject to the right of the above set forth lienholders to redeem said property as provided for in 26 USC {7425(d)(1) or TCA 67-1-1433(c)(1).

Said sale will be in bar of all right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and subject to unpaid taxes, if any, and redemption rights of the State of Tennessee or the U.S.A. noted above. Title is believed to be good, but I sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

R. Bradley Sigler

Substitute Trustee

218 West Main Street

Jackson, TN 38301