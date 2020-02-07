SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness and obligations secured by a certain Deed of Trust on property currently owned by ANDRE JONES, and which Deed of Trust was executed by Andre Jones, to Joe Cole, Trustee for CB&S Bank and is recorded in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 743, page 65.

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in Trust Deed Book 772, page 604, in said Register's Office.

WHEREAS, the owner of the indebtedness has declared the total amount due and has directed the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described by said Deed of Trust;

THEREFORE, this is to give notice that I will on July 30, 2020, commencing at 1:00 p.m., at the Front Door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman, Tennessee cause to be offered for sale and will cause to be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to wit:

Said property is known as 513 Butler Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. For a more complete description of said property see Trust Deed recorded in Trust Deed Book 743, Page 65, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Map 70P, Group D, Parcel 9.00.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale, the next highest bidder, at their highest bid, will be deemed the successful bidder.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

R. Bradley Sigler

Substitute Trustee

218 West Main Street

Jackson, TN 38301

Notice: July 2, 9, and 16, 2020