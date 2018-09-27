SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed February 11, 1999 by William Lawrence Spencer and Callie Louise Jeans Spencer, husband and wife to Craig R. Allen, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Deed of Trust 528, Page 255, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in Deed of Trust 732, Page 350, in the said Register’s Office, and the owner of the debt secured, U.S. Bank, N.A., as trustee for [Mid-State Trust VIII ] by Ditech Financial LLC, as servicer with delegated authority, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Courthouse, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to wit:

Situated in County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee.

Beginning at a point that is West 60 feet from the center of the Saulsbury-Mississippi State Line Road said point being the northwest corner of Hodge, Book T-7, Page 260, thence 1) East with Hodge a distance of 435.60 feet; thence 2) North 14 deg. 00’ East with the east line of the 3.5 acre tract a distance of 148.5 feet, thence 3) West crossing the Saulsbury-Mississippi State Line Road at 390 feet and on in all a distance of 471.52 feet; thence 4) South a distance of 144.10 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1.50 acres.

Tax Parcel ID: 168-035.02

Property Address: 1095 Mississippi Road, Saulsbury, TN, 38067

All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee, Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC

208 Adams Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38l03

90l 526 8296

File # 7064-129388-FC