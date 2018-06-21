SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed October 20, 2006 by James T. Green, single to Craig R. Allen, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Deed of Trust 651, Page 553, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, and the owner of the debt secured, U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to First Union Bank as Trustee, for Mid-State Trust XI, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Courthouse, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, towit:

Situated in County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee.

Legal description

Being Lot No. 1 of the Sugar Hill Acres Subdivision, Phase III as per plat of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee in Plat Book B, page 75, to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property.

Tax Parcel ID: 089-011.47

Property Address: 750 Sugar Hill Loop, Bolivar, TN 38008

All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee

Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC

208 Adams Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38l03

90l5268296

File # 7064-129256-FC