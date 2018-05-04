SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed February 17, 2003 by Brandi Boyd, Single to Craig R. Allen, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Deed of Trust 589, Page 297, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, and the owner of the debt secured, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2004-1 Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Courthouse, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, towit:

Situated in County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee.

Beginning at an iron pin at the northwest corner of Sheila Mitchell as recorded in Deed Book L17, Page 287, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence with the west line of Mitchell, South 1 degree 57 minutes 21 seconds West a distance of 234.74 feet to an iron pin at the most northern southwest corner of Mitchell; thence North 89 degrees 27 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 185.81 feet to an iron pin; thence North I degree 57 minutes 21 seconds East a distance of 234.74 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89 degrees 27 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 185.81 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1 acre. Being a portion of the Newble tract as recorded in Deed Book J16, page 235 in said Register’s Office.

This being the same property conveyed to Brandi Boyd from Willie D. Newble and wife, Teresa Newble by Quit Claim deed dated March 12, 2003 and recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee in Deed Book 217 at Page 265.

50 FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS EASEMENT

Beginning at a point on the north margin of Fayette Corner Road (25 feet at right angles from centerline) at the southeast corner of Leon Perry as recorded in Deed Book Z-14, Page 575, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence with Perry’s east line North 2 degrees 05 minutes 31 seconds East a distance of 250.34 feet to a point at the northeast corner of Perry; thence with Perry’s north line North 89 degrees 27 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 155.44 feet to a point; thence North 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 50 feet to an iron pin at the southwest corner of the above described 1 acre; thence South 89 degrees 27 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 206.81 feet to a point on the west line of Mitchell; thence with Mitchell’s west line and the west line of Edna McKinnie South 2 degrees 05 minutes 29 seconds West a distance of 301.71 feet to a point on the north margin of Fayette Corner Road; thence with the north margin of Fayette Corner Road, South 88 degrees 29 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning. Being an ingress/egress easement.

Tax Parcel ID: 29-16.07

Property Address: 494 Fayette Corner Road, Whiteville, TN.

All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC

208 Adams Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38l03

90l5268296