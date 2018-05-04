SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed February 5, 2002 by Tonette A. Mitchell, single and Tommy Mitchell, single to Craig R. Allen, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Book 571, Page 611 and corrected in Book 576, Page 229, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded Instrument No. 177022, in the said Register’s Office, and the owner of the debt secured, U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Mid-State Trust XI, as servicer with delegated authority, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Courthouse, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to wit:

Situated in County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee.

The following described real estate, situated within the Fifth Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee; and being a portion of that property which was conveyed to Calvin Matthews and wife, Lucille Matthews, from Annette Macklin and Laydell Macklin by deed of record in Deed Book D-15 page 716 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a steel fence post found in the southern margin of Adams Way, 20 feet from the centerline, being a common corner to Sain, Deed Book O-16 page 696; runs thence with Sain, South 18 degrees 37 minutes 14 seconds West, 274.33 feet to a steel post found at the Northwest corner of Macklin; thence leaving Sain and continuing with Macklin, North 87 degrees 47 minutes 05 seconds West, 80.89 feet to a point; thence with a severance line through Matthews, North 13 degrees 20 minutes 12 seconds East, 133.87 feet to an iron pin and cap set; thence North 17 degrees 42 minutes 23 seconds East, 200.35 feet to an iron pin and cap set in the southern margin of Adams Way; thence with the margin of Adams Way, South 50 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, and containing 0.62 acres, more or less. Bearings are based upon a magnetic observation dated July 12, 2001. Per survey of William P.I. Smith, RLS, TN #2093 dated July 23, 2001.

Tax Parcel ID: 158-001.17

Property Address: 480 Adams Way, Middleton, TN.

All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee

Law Offices of Arnold M. Weiss PLLC

208 Adams Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38l03

90l 526 8296