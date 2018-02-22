SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 13, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SUMMER ROSS AND TONY ROSS, to Steven C. Hornsby, Trustee, on August 30, 2005, at Record Book 630, Page 607-620 as Instrument No. 65162 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FFMLT TRUST 2005-FF11, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-FF11

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning at a point in State Route 125 (Silerton Road) bearing South 85 degrees 47 minutes 43 seconds West 188.79 feet from a point in said road in line with a fence running southeasterly along the east boundary line of Ross (Tract No. 1 Deed Book X-3, page 263), said beginning point bears South 2 degrees 53 minutes 41 seconds West 25.15 feet from on iron rod set as a witness, thence along the center of said road, South 86 degrees 37 minutes 59 seconds West 156.97 feet; thence leaving said road along a severance line and residue of Ross the following 4 calls: 1) North 3 degrees 40 minutes 15 seconds East, passing an iron rod set at 25.19 feet and on for a total of 301.61 feet to an iron rod set: 2) North 74 degrees 53 minutes 25 seconds East 43.87 feet to an iron rod set; 3) South 70 degrees 2 minutes 41 seconds East 115.29 feet to an iron rod set; 3) South 70 degrees 2 minutes 41 seconds East 115.29 feet to an iron rod set; 4) South 2 degrees 53 minutes 41 seconds West 264.20 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.03 acres more or less.

Together with and subject to any covenants, easements, or restrictions and all right-of way rights to Highway 125.

Per certificate of survey by Clarence Goodrum R.L.S. #1506, Hornsby, Tennessee, dated August 16, 2005.

This being the same property conveyed to Tony Ross and wife, Summer Ross by deed of record in deed book 18, page 768, Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 058 022.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: SUMMER ROSS AND TONY ROSS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 23455 Hwy 125 N, TOONE, TN 38381, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE BANK OF FAYETTE COUNTY AND TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY AND CHILD SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000117-370

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404 5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM