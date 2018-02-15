SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 27, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CORY M. VANN AND LATONIA R. VANN, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., Trustee, on February 28, 2006, at Record Book 644, Page 462 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Parcel A:

Beginning at old iron rod in the South line of Dan Jones Road (40 foot wide), said point also being the most easterly corner of the Montell Parham parcel (Bk. M10, Pg. 244); thence S 87 degrees 33 minutes 41 seconds E. a distance of 330.00 feet to a point in the center of Dan Jones Road; thence coincident with the center of said road the following three (3) course: (1) N. 82 degrees 04 minutes 54 seconds E. 82. 87 feet; (2) N. 76 degrees 42 minutes 18 seconds E. 164.88 feet; (3) Eastwardly along an ark to the left having a radius of 587.74 feet and an arc length of 230.57 feet to new cotton picker spindle; thence coincident with new severance lines the following five (5) courses:(1) S. 10 degrees 45 minutes 45 seconds W. 777.53 to a new iron rod; (2) S. 49 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds E. 118.53 to a new iron rod; (3) S. 22 degrees 32 minutes 00 seconds E. 69.10 feet to a 22 inch Red Oak; (4) S. 47 degrees 19 minutes 04 seconds E. 36.94 feet to a 20 inch red oak; (5) S. 64 degrees 09 minutes 13 seconds E. 85.89 feet to a new iron rod; thence S. 10 degrees 45 minutes 45 seconds W. coincident with the WEst line of Hopper Lumber parcel (Bk. X16, Pg. 579) a distance of 1223.33 feet to a point of the North bank of a ditch; thence coincident with the East lines of the Michael Daniel parcel (Bk. L17 Pg. 2)and with said ditch the following fifteen (15) courses: (1) N. 57 degrees 46 minutes 04 seconds W 65.00 feet; (2) S. 73 degrees 26 minutes 02 seconds W 98.00 feet; (3) N. 19 degrees 42 minutes 29 seconds W. 160.00 feet; (4) N. 45 degrees 17 minutes 01 seconds W. 220.00 feet; (5) N. 03 degrees 44 minutes 46 seconds E. 105.00 feet ;(6) N. 16 degrees 52 minutes 09 seconds W. 304.00 feet; (7) N. 15 degrees 00 minutes 44 seconds W. 80.00 feet; (8) N. 26 degrees 35 minutes 35 seconds W. 522.86 feet; (9) N. 30 degrees 32 minutes 36 seconds W. 125.00 feet; (10) N. 26 degrees 23 minutes 59 seconds W. 150.00 feet (11) N. 03 degrees 53 minutes 07 seconds W. 120.00 feet; (12) N. 33 degrees 37 minutes 21 seconds W. - 225.00 feet; (13) N. 05 degrees 33 minutes 30 seconds W. - 180.00 feet; (14) N. 26 degrees 21 minutes 33 seconds W. - 50.00 feet; (15) N. 51 degrees 27 minutes 21 seconds E. 107.60 to a confluence with another ditch; thence coincident with the South line of the Montell Parham parcel (Bk. M10, Pg. 244) the following three (3) courses: (1) S. 42 degrees 19 minutes 41 seconds E. 99.00 feet to an old T-post; (2) S. 84 degrees 47 minutes 06 seconds E. 193.69 feet to a 36 inch poplar with two hacks and an X (3) N. 36 degrees 40 minutes 08 seconds E. C equals 66.00, M equals 46.05 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1,421,048 square feet or 32.623 acres, by Bench Mark Surveying Company, Jack A. McAdoo, Jr. R.L.S., Tennessee Certificate No. 1701, dated May 16th, 2002; and

Parcel B:

Beginning at a new cotton picker spindle at the intersection of Highway 138 (50 feet wide) and Dan Jones Road (40 foot wide), said point also being the northeast corner of the Hooper Lumber parcel (Bk. X16, Pg. 576); thence S 08 degrees 19 minutes 28 seconds E. coincident with the said Hooper Lumber parcel a distance of 30.35 feet to a new iron rod; thence s. 10 degrees 45 minutes 45 seconds W. continuing with the said Hooper Lumber parcel a distance of 1,218.67 feet to a new iron rod; thence coincident with new severance lines the following five (5) courses: (1) N. 64 degrees 09 minutes 13 seconds W 85.89 feet to a 20 inch red oak; (2) N. 47 degrees 19 minutes 04 seconds W. 36.94 feet to a 22 inch red oak; (3) N. 22 degrees 32 minutes 00 seconds W. 69.10 feet to a new iron rod; (4) N. 49 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds W. 118.53 feet to a new iron rod; (5) N. 10 degrees 45 minutes 45 seconds E. 777.53 feet to a new cotton picker spindle; thence northeast along an arc to the left having a radius of 587.74 feet and an arc length of 34.80 feet; thence N 48 degrees 39 minutes 17 seconds E. 361.05 feet to the point of beginning, containing 261,360 square feet or 6.000 acres, as per survey by Bench Mark Surveying Company, Jack A. McAdoo, Jr. R.L.S., Tennessee Certificate No. 1701, dated May 16th, 2002; and

This being the same property which has been designated in the Tax Assessor`s office in Hardeman County, Tennessee as Map 24, Parcel 19.00; and

Being the same property conveyed to Calvin Elder, a married man by Warranty Deed dated March 28, 2003 and recorded April 2, 2003 in Deed Book Y17, page 74, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 024 01900 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: CORY M. VANN AND LATONIA R. VANN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 205 Jones Loop, Toone, TN 38381, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: STATE OF TENNESSEE AND OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORP

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

