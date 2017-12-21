SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated April 9, 2009, executed by David Wayne Roberts and wife, Kimberly Roberts, to Anthony R. Steele, Trustee, and recorded in Book 677, Page 628, and re-recorded in Book 683, Page 550, Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described, and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated September 4, 2014, recorded in Book 722, Page 69, in the above mentioned Register’s Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the front door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at the intersection of the west ROW of Van Buren Road and the north ROW of Lake Hardeman Road, runs thence North 26 degrees 10 minutes East 409 feet with the west margin of Van Buren Road to a fence post; thence North 77 degrees West 332 feet to an iron stake; thence South 10 degrees 15 minutes West 379 feet to an iron pipe in the north margin of Lake Hardeman Road; thence South 73 degrees 30 minutes East 220 feet with the north margin of said road to the point of beginning, containing 2.5 acres.

DEED REFERENCE:

BEING the same property conveyed to David Wayne Roberts and wife, Kimberly Roberts by deed from Gary S. Smith and wife, Peggy J. Smith of record in Book 21, Page 830, said Register’s Office.

INCLUDED with this conveyance is a 2009 Southern Homes mobile home, Model A-12, VIN#DSDAL54220AB, which is affixed to this real property and permanently made a part hereof.

SUBJECT to any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Register’s Office.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 677, page 628, and re-recorded in Book 683, Page 550, said Register’s Office.

TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 128-001.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS 3375 Lake Hardeman Road, Hickory Valley, TN, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Hardeman County, TN.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604, this sale may also include the manufactured home described as one (1) 2009 Southern Homes mobile home, Model A-12, VIN#DSDAL54220AB.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.

Terms of sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee:

David G. Mangum

Substitute Trustee

2303 8th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 255-8690

Interested Parties: AmeriCredit Financial Services, Inc. d/b/a GM Financial