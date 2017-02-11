SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed March 29, 2005 by David B. Stupp, and Tammy L. Stupp, husband and wife to Craig R. Allen, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Deed of Trust 624, Page 491 and in the office of the Register of Haywood County, Tennessee in Record Book 14, Page 699, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in Book 748, Page 206 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee and in Book 156, Page 81 in the Register’s Office of Haywood County, Tennessee, and the owner of the debt secured, U.S. Bank, N.A., as trustee for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2005-1, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by default in the payment of a part thereof, at the option of the owner, this is to give notice that the undersigned will, on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 commencing at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Courthouse, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to wit:

Situated in Counties of Hardeman and Haywood, State of Tennessee.

Beginning at the intersection of the South margin of Highway 179 and the centerline of White Lane; Thence from the point of beginning, and with the centerline of White Lane, the following calls; South 10 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 58.00 feet; South 03 degrees 41 minutes 10 seconds East 102.59 feet to a cotton picker spindle; Thence on new lines through Estes, the following calls; South 85 degrees 21 minutes 58 seconds West 904.43 feet to an iron pin set; North 28 degrees 20 minutes 03 seconds East 342.82 feet to the existing North line of Estes; Thence, with the existing North line of Estes, the following calls; South 36 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 118.21 feet to a fence corner; North 43 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 100.00 feet; North 36 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 60.00 feet to a metal post found; North 88 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 295.00 feet; South 86 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 160.00 feet to a wood stake found in the South margin of Highway 179; Thence with the South margin of Highway 179, South 50 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 147.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.0 acres. Pursuant to survey by Advanced Land Surveying, Inc., R.L.S. #1999 of March 5, 2005.

Tax Parcel ID: 012-011.00 and 145-009.00

Property Address: 10 White Lane, Whiteville, TN.

Other Interested Parties: Bank of America, NA, 100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255; Mary N. Estes, 190 White Lane, Whiteville, Tn 38075

All right and equity of redemption, homestead and dower waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

ARNOLD M. WEISS, Substitute Trustee

Weiss & Cummins, PLLC

208 Adams Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38l03

90l 526 8296

File # 7064-128761-FC