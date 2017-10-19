SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 2, 2017 at 2:00PM local time, at the west door, Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Freddie Braddic and Rodney Braddic, to Title Enterprises, LLC, Trustee, as trustee for New Century Mortgage Corporation on July 29, 2005 at Deed of Trust 630, Page 576; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust, Series NC 2005-HE8, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series NC 2005-HE8, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being commonly known as 343 Simmon Street Whiteville, tN 38075

Map 46E, Group A, Parcel 6.02

Beginning at a point in the west line of Simmon Street, said point being the southeast corner of Jimmie Lee Robertson, Book Q-4, page 273, thence (1) west with the south line of Robertson a distance of 200 feet to a point thence (2) South 2 degrees 1 0’ 13” West a distance of 95.07 feet to an iron stake the northwest corner of Harris, thence (3) East with Harris a distance of 203.6 feet to a point in the west line of Simmon Street, thence (4) North with the west line of Simmon Street a distance of 95 feet to the beginning. Containing 19,171 square feet to the beginning. Certificate of Survey of Walter L. Anderson, dated June 6, 1986.

BEING the same property conveyed to Freddie Braddic and wife, Rodney Braddic, by Warranty Deed from Jeannette Jenice Spencer, N/K/A Jeannette Lockett, and husband, Orlando Lockett, dated July 29, 2005, recorded 8/30/05, in Book 18, page 766, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all zoning regulations, building restrictions, easements, rights of public utilities or other governmental regulations applicable to the foregoing property. The taxes for the current year have been prorated and are assumed by the grantee(s).

Street Address: 343 Simmons Street, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

Parcel Number: 046E A 006.02

Current Owner(s) of Property: Freddic Braddic

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 343 Simmons Street, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: First Metropolitan Financial Ser In c/o Stone, Higgs & Drexler.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Freddie Braddic and Rodney Braddic, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 14-058629