SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the west door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Eva Farris, to Holmes, Rich & Sigler, PC, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Generation Mortgage Company dated November 9, 2012, of record in Deed of Trust Book 706, Page 91, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2017-1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually, but solely as trustee

Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:.

Legal Description: Being all of Lot 4 and one-half of Lot No. 5 of the Sisco-Stamps Subdivision and BEGINNING at a point in the West R.O.W. of Sipes Road, said point being North 1 degrees 36` West a distance of 285.6 feet from the Northwest corner of the intersection of Sipes Road with U.S. Highway 64, thence continuing with Sipes Road North 1 degree 36` West a distance of 150 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 24` West a distance of 223.55 feet to a point; thence South 1 degree 27` East a distance of 150 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 24` East a distance of 223.90 feet to the beginning. Containing 33,558 square feet. (0.77) acres.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 75 Mitchell Street, Hornsby, TN 38044 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 093 03921 000

Current owner(s) of Property: Eva Farris

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO A ONE YEAR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION HELD BY THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT BY REASON OF THE DEED OF TRUST OF RECORD AT DEED OF TRUST Book 706, PAGE 109, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, Florida 32312

PH: (850) 422-2520

FX: (850) 422-2567

PLG#17-005890