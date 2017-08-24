SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KAREN G MCGIRR AND RONALD L MCGIRR, to STEVEN C. HORNSBY, Trustee, on October 21, 2003, at Record Book 597, Page 514 as Instrument No. 42948 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee and re-filed in Book 597, Page 739 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee, and re-filed as Instrument No. 43057 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WELLS FARGO BANK MINNESOTA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR FIRST FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2003-FFH2 ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES 2003-FFH2

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE CURVE OF WOODS ROAD ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SAME; RUNS THENCE WITH SAME NORTH 37 DEGREES WEST 130 FEET TO A STAKE, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 38; THENCE NORTH 22 DEGREES EAST 175 FEET TO A STAKE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 38, AND A CORNER OF LOTS 40 AND 14; THENCE SOUTH 37 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST 217.3 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID WOODS ROAD, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 14 AFORESAID; THENCE SOUTH 51 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST 150 FEET WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF WOODS ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KAREN G. MCGIRR BY DEED FROM AUBREY LEON WATKINS AND WIFE, SHIRLEY DALE WATKINS BY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 4, PAGE 136, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

MAP 79N, GROUP C, PARCEL 21.00

Tax ID: MAP 79N, GROUP C, PARCEL 21.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: KAREN G MCGIRR AND RONALD L MCGIRR

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 160 Knepp Road, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000047-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

