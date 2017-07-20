SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 1, 2017 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SONYA O`CONNOR, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on June 22, 2004, at Record Book 614, Page 463-481 as Instrument No. 53457 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-R8

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF PARK SWAIN ROAD, SAID POINT BEING SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF PARK SWAIN ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 917.75 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE OF INDIAN CREEK ROAD A DISTANCE OF 223.90 FEET THENCE(2) WEST A DISTANCE OF 977.82 FEET THENCE (3) NORTH 02 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 224.13 FEET THENCE(4) EAST A DISTANCE OF 967.70 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.00 ACRES.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BEING IN ACCORDANCE WITH CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF WALTER L., P.E., P.O. BOX 88, BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, DATED DECEMBER 19,1995.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SHIRLEY ANN BURKETT BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM D` WAYNE O` CONNOR OF RECORD IN BOOK W15, PAGE 273, DATED 2-1-96, AND RECORDED 5-30-96, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE SAID SHIRLEY ANN BURKETT HAS SINCE DECEASED LEAVING SONYA O` CONNOR AS HER SOLE HEIR-AT-LAW.

THIS IMPROVED PROPERTY IS ALSO KNOWN AS 3080 PARK SWAIN ROAD, GRAND JUNCTION, TN 38039.

Tax ID: 184-9.07

Current Owner(s) of Property: SONYA O`CONNOR

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3080 Park Swain Rd, Grand Junction, TN 38039, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000496-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

BCNS#119740