SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 8, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the west door, Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Devona F. Cotham, to FMLS.Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage on May 20, 2009 at Book 678, Page 740; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being Lot No. N945, of the Grand Valley Lakes Subdivision as per amended plat of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, Plat Book B, Page 400, to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property, and subject to the restrictions of said subdivision recorded in the same book and page as shown above, and subject to restrictions of record in Deed Book K-16, Page 216, and amended and restated in Deed Book 23, Page 759, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to an easement to U.S.A. of record in Book L-3, Page 601; and reservation of 1/4 of all oil and mineral rights as retained by instrument of record in Book 0-3, Page 418; and a property line agreement with Lucius E. Burch, Jr. and John S. Porter as shown of record in Book N-4, Page 306, all instruments recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This being the same property conveyed to Jerry W. Cotham and wife, Devona F. Cotham by deeds of record in Deed Book W-5, Page 5 and Deed Book N-17, Page 843, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Jerry W. Cotham is now deceased leaving Devona F. Cotham as surviving tenant by the entirety.

Map 120E, Group E, Parcel 33.00

Street Address: 355 Fairway Dr, Saulsbury, Tennessee 38067

Parcel Number: 120E E 033.0

Current Owner(s) of Property: Devona F. Cotham

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 355 Fairway Dr, Saulsbury, Tennessee 38067, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Devona F. Cotham, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.auction.com

File No. 17-111340