SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 27, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, At the West Door of the, Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PAULINE DOTSON, to Carter, Stanfill & Kirk, PLLC, Trustee, on August 11, 2004, at Record Book 612, Page 116-135 as Instrument No. 51352 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, as successor to JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-FF10

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning at an iron stake in the north margin of Parham Loop Road at the southeast corner of Lot Ten (10) of Parham`s North East Subdivision; runs thence North 27 degrees East 150 feet to a stake in the north boundary line of said Subdivision, the northeast corner of said Lot Ten (10); thence South 63 degrees East 80 feet to a stake, the northwest corner of Lot Twelve (12); thence South 27 degrees West 150 feet to a stake in the north margin of Parham Loop road, the southwest corner of Lot Twelve (12) aforesaid; thence North 63 degrees West 80 feet with the north margin of said Parham Loop Road to the point of beginning.

Being Lot Eleven (11) of Parham`s North East Subdivision as shown of record in Plat Book 1 & 2, Page 144, of the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to easements for utilities and drainage as set forth on said plat of Parham`s North East Subdivision, and to reservation of 1/2 of oil and mineral rights as shown in Deed Book A-4, Page 2, of said Register`s Office.

This being the same property conveyed to Pauline Dotson by deed executed on March 3, 1997, and of record in Deed Book C-16, Page 29, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 035070J B 00300

Current Owner(s) of Property: PAULINE DOTSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 913 Parham Loop, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPENT AGENCY AND CONNIE PIRTLE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 19-000016-370-2

#198334

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

