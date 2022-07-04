SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 26, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by STEVE AUSTIN AND MELISSA CAROL AUSTIN, to Cathy Hornsby, Trustee, on June 27, 2006, at Record Book 644, Page 251-267 as Instrument No. 74677 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-EQ1 ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-EQ1

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning at a point in the centerline of Pine Top Road, which point is the Southwest corner of Oliver Lee Young and the Southwest corner of the herein described tract; thence from the point if beginning and with the centerline of Pine Top Road, the following calls: North 82 degrees 57 minutes 00 seconds West 238.60 feet; South 77 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds West 202.10 feet; South 65 degrees 49 minutes 00 seconds West 112.09 feet to the Southwest corner of the herein described tract; thence on new lines through Lehman, the following calls: North 466.04 feet; East 541.83 feet to the west line of Young; thence with the west line of Young South 00 degrees 45 minutes 00 seconds West 406.38 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.00 acres.

This being the same property conveyed to Steve Austin and wife, Melissa Carol Austin by deed of record in Deed Book T-16, Page 134, Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 057, Parcel 6.01

Tax ID: 057 00601 000000

Current Owner(s) of Property: STEVE AUSTIN AND MELISSA CAROL AUSTIN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6065 Pine Top Rd., Henderson, TN 38340, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: JACKSON TENNESSEE HOSPITAL COMPANY LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. #189362

MWZM File No. 19-000151-671-4.

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP