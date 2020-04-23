SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 9, 2020 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by EROY BEARD, to Equity Title & Escrow Co of Memphis, Trustee, on May 25, 1999, at Record Book 532, Page 118 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Land situated in Hardeman County Tennessee to wit:

Beginning at a stake 86 feet North of the Southeast corner of Mattie Miller`s land (all bearings M.A. 5 degrees) running with the N.B.L. of Mattie Miller`s residue West 147.4 feet to a stake, a Southwest corner of the 1/2 acre; thence this the residue of Mattie Miller North 147.4 feet to a stake, a Northwest corner 1/2 acre; thence with residue of Mattie Miller`s East 147.4 feet to a stake on West side of a 20 foot roadway; thence with the West margin of said road South 147.4 feet to the point of beginning. Containing one-half (1/2) acre more or less.

This being the same property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed from Eroy Beard by Frank Beard as Attorney-in-Fact to Wilma Lee dated May 2, 2005 and being recorded May 2, 2005 in Deed Book 16, Page 304, as Instrument Number 60530 in the Hardeman County, Tennessee Register`s Office.

Tax ID: 046E C 00700 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: EROY BEARD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 235 Mitchell Street, Whitesville, TN 38075, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF EROY BEARD AND DISCOVER BANK AND ZACKIE ANITA BEARD AND WILMA LEE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

#173404

MWZM File No. 20-000002-505-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons,

Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP