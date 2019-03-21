SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

pril 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM local time, at the west door, Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Amanda D. Stringfellow, to Fidelity National Title Insurance COmpany, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Residential Acceptance Corporation on April 5, 2012 at Deed of Trust 701, Page 277, Instrument No. 131808; and modified by agreement recorded April 18, 2018 Book 753, Page 541; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a point in the West right of way of Callahans Road, which point is located North 14 degrees 39 minutes 00 seconds West 50.96 feet from the intersection of the West right of way of Callahans Road and the North right of way of Porter Road; Thence, from the point of beginning and on new lines through Vandiver, and generally following a fence the following calls; North 41 degrees 24 minutes 44 seconds West 205.65 feet; North 80 degrees 15 minutes 19 seconds West 130.24 feet; North 53 degrees 51 minutes 07 seconds West 124.32 feet; North 05 degrees 13 minutes 06 seconds West 152.37 feet to a fence corner; thence, with a painted line, East 273. 72 feet to a point in the West right of way of Callahans Road; thence with the West right of way of Callahans Road, South 14 degrees 39 minutes 00 seconds East 414.83 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1. 7 acres. Per Certificate of Survey by Advanced Land Surveying, Inc. R.L.S. Number 1999, Henderson, Tennessee 38340.

Being the same property conveyed to Amanda D. Stringfellow by deed of record in Deed Book 60, page 332, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennesse.

Street Address: 3690 Callahan Rd, Middleton, Tennessee 38052

Parcel Number: 149 00604 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Amanda Stringfellow

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3690 Callahan Rd, Middleton, Tennessee 38052, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Amanda D. Stringfellow, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 15-103208