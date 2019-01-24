SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 7, 2019, at or about 9:00 AM, local time, at the Fayette County Courthouse, 1 Court Square, Somerville, TN 38068, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Laura A. Scott and Gary Mason, to William C. Ford, as Trustee for Conseco Finance Corp. dated January 18, 2002, and recorded on January 23, 2002 in Book D609, Page 81, in the Register’s Office for Fayette County, Tennessee, and recorded February 5, 2002 in Deed of Trust 568, Page 168, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fayette County Register’s Office and the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2002-2

The hereinafter described real property located in Fayette County and Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Land situated in both Hardeman County and Fayette County, Tennessee, to-wit: BEGINNING at a cotton picker spindle in the center of Jenkins road, being north 13 degrees 06 minutes east 646.80 feet from the Northeast corner of Leo Turner`s property, runs thence west 390.08 feet with the residue of the Earl Shaw, Jr. property to an iron pin, thence with the residue of same north 13 degrees 06 minutes east 60.8 feet to an iron pin in the south margin of old Illinois Central Rail Road, thence with the same north 55 degrees 14 minutes 59 seconds east 123.0 feet to an iron pin, thence with the residue of same east 315 feet to a cotton picker in the center of Jenkins road, thence with said railroad south 13 degrees 06 minutes west 112.94 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.10 acre. Together with that certain 2002 Manufactured Home, GMHGA4350128505AB. Together with that certain 2002 52X28 JAGUAR mobile home with Vehicle Identification Number(s): GMHGA4350128505AB

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 450 Jenkins Road, Grand Junction, TN 38039, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 165 065.01 (Hardeman County) and 174 009.16 (Fayette County)

Current owner(s) of Property: Laura A. Scott and Garry Mason

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 17-003857-6