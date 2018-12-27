SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 14, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the west door, Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Willie Watkins and Earline Watkins, to Real Estate Title Services, Trustee, as trustee for First Franklin A Division of Nat. City Bank of IN on September 30, 2005 at Deed of Trust Book 633, Page 102, Instrument No. 66718; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for FFMLT Trust 2006-FF4, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FF4, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:

Bounded on the North by Katye Miller Clark; Bounded on the South by Road; Measuring from South side of Road at fence; Bounded on the East by Ridley Miller; and Bounded on the West by Willie Miller, being a lot measuring 80 feet east and west and 150 feet north and south. Included in the above description but excluded from this conveyance is the following described tract of land: Beginning at the S.E. corner of the Willie Miller lot (Book D-4, Page 429, and V-4, Page 321) runs thence east 20 feet to a stake, thence North 150 feet to a stake; thence west 20 feet to a stake; the N.E. Corner of said Willie Miller lot, thence south 150 feet to the beginning. This being the same property being conveyed to Willie Watkins and Earline Watkins, as an estate by the entirety from Earline Watkins by Warranty Deed dated January 1, 1998 recorded February 13, 1998 in Book J16 Page 154 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 211 Miller Road, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Parcel Number: 070 032.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: Earline Watkins

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 211 Miller Road, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Worldwide Asset Purchasing, LLC.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Willie Watkins and Earline Watkins, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

