SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 30th day of August, 2007, by Marion Pittman Gurkin, III, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 661, Page 27. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 726, Page 640 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, the United States Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service has recorded with the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee a Notice of Federal Tax Lien, said lien being of record at Federal Tax Lien Bk 4, Page 595. Pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) notice has been timely given to the Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service. This sale will be subject to the right of the Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service to redeem the land as provided in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 4th day of August, 2017, commencing at 12:10 p.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Tract No. 1:

Commencing on the Winchester Line, John D. Scott’s southwest corner; thence north along John D. Scott’s west boundary line of a sassafras, 162 poles; thence south half way of a ditch; thence south to Old Winchester line, the south boundary; thence east with said line to the beginning containing 105 acres.

Included within in the above description but excluded from this conveyance is the following tract: Beginning at a locust corner post on the southwest margin of Holder Road, 15 poles Northwest of a metal culvert as measured along the center of Holder Road; thence North 84 ¾ degrees West 21.72 poles to a locust corner post, North 18 degrees West 7.5 links from a 12 inch walnut tree; thence North 22 ¼ degrees East 17.56 poles to a locust corner post on the margin of Holder Road; thence South 39 3/8 degrees East 23.60 poles to the beginning, containing 1.14 acres.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 3.00, on Tax Map 183.

This being the same property conveyed to Marian Pittman Gurkin, III, and wife, Marla G. Gurkin by Warranty Deed dated April 23, 1993, from Alton Vaughn of record at Deed Book B15, Page 193 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Marla G. Gurkin thereafter conveyed her interest in the subject property to Marion Pittman Gurkin, III by Quitclaim Deed of record at Deed Book B17, Page 481 in said Register’s Office.

Property Address: 1625 Holder Rd, Grand Junction, TN 38039

Owner of Property: Marion Pittman Gurkin, III

Tract No. 2:

Beginning at a locust corner post on the southwest margin of Holder Road, 15 poles northwest of a metal culvert as measured along the center of Holder Road; thence North 84 ¾ degrees West 21.72 poles to a locust corner post, North 18 degrees West 7.5 links from a 12 inch walnut tree; thence North 22 ¼ degrees East 17.56 poles to a locust corner post on the margin of Holder Road; thence South 39 3/8 degrees East 23.60 poles to the beginning, containing 1.14 acres.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 3.02, on Tax Map 183.

This being the same property conveyed to Marion Pittman Gurkin, III, and wife, Marla G. Gurkin by Warranty Deed dated May 23, 1995, from James Alton Vaughn and Nelda M. Vaughn of record at Deed Book P15, Page 245 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Marla G. Gurkin thereafter conveyed her interest in the subject property to Marion Pittman Gurkin, III by Quitclaim Deed of record at Deed Book B17, Page 481 in said Register’s Office.

Property Address: 1800 Holder Rd, Grand Junction, TN 38039

Owner of Property: Marion Pittman Gurkin, III

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In Addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Best Wade Petroleum, Inc., c/o William R. Bradley, Jr., Attorney at Law, 6000 Poplar Ave, Suite 400, Memphis, TN 38119; 2.) Internal Revenue Services, Attn: Technical Services, 801 Broadway MDP53, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 30th day of June, 2017.

THOMAS M. MINOR

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

MINOR JOHNSTON DOUGLAS, PLLC

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

124 EAST MARKET STREET

SOMERVILLE, TN 38068 (901) 465-3117