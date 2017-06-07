SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 25th day of June, 2012, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 703, Page 66, Ashley Cobb and wife, Shaya Cobb, conveyed to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note to The Bank of Fayette County; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the said Note secured by the said Deed of Trust has nominated and appointed the undersigned Substitute Trustee, which instrument is found of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 745, Page 386; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated 35-5-101(e.)(1)(B.), Notice of the Foreclosure was given by mailing such notice on May 31, 2017, which was more than 30 days prior to the first publication.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and the owner and holder has declared the unpaid balance due and payable as provided in the said Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, in front of the west door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, Friday, July 28, 2017, AT 11:00 O’CLOCK, A.M. free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described real estate situated in the 8th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being a boundary survey of 1.00 acre out of the property conveyed to John Wesley Finley by deed of record in Deed Book T-13, Page 66, as recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron rod in the south right-of-way of highway 100 at the intersection of highway 138 on the northwest corner of Stella Mae Gregory, et al, (Deed Book M-15, Page 419) and on the most northerly northeast corner of the remaining portion of the property conveyed to John Wesley Finley (Deed Book T-13, Page 66); thence with an agreed line between said owners and then with Finley residue, South 02 degrees 06 minutes 19 seconds West, passing an iron rod found at 117.90 feet, and on for a total distance of 211.00 feet to an iron rod set; thence continuing with Finley residue the following 2 calls: 1) South 80 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West 208.70 feet to an iron rod set; 2) North 02 degrees 33 minutes 11 seconds East 211.41 feet to an iron rod set in the south right-of-way of highway 100; thence with said right-of-way along a curve to the right having a radius of 1045.92 feet and a chord bearing of North 80 degrees 00 minutes 51 seconds East 207.00 feet, a distance of 207.34 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.00 acre more or less.

Per Certificate of Survey by Clarence Goodrum, Jr., R.L.S. #1506, Hornsby, Tennessee, dated July 8, 2011.

This being the same property conveyed to Ashley Cobb and wife, Shaya Cobb by deed as found of record in Deed Book 58, Page 279, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 33, Parcel 5.01

Hardeman County Real Property taxes and Town of Toone taxes are paid through the tax year 2016. 2017 taxes are now a lien but not yet due and payable.

STREET ADDRESS: Hwy 100, Toone, TN 38381

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Elmer Cobb, 20 Teague Road, Toone, TN 38381

THERE IS A STATE TAX LIEN OF RECORD AND NOTICE HAS BEEN GIVEN TO THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PURSUANT TO T.C.A. SECTION 67-1-1401 et. seq. THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE STATUTORY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE AS SET FORTH IN T.C.A. SECTION 67-1-1433(c)(1) FOR 120 DAYS FOLLOWING THE DATE OF THE SALE.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Title to said real estate is believed to be good, but I will sell and convey only as Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 31st day of May, 2017.

CATHY FROST,

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

HORNSBY LAW FIRM, P.C.

Attorney for Substitute Trustee