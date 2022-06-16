Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 29th day of March, 2019, by Benjamin G. Daugherty, IV and Heather Daugherty, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 763, Page 881. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 779, Page 714 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 24th day of June, 2022, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The following described real estate situate in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit:

Lot 19 of Section B, Westover Subdivision Extended:

BEGINNING at a stake in the east margin of Weaver Lane, at the northwest corner of Lot 18 of said subdivision; runs thence North 95 feet with said margin to a stake, the southwest corner of Lot 20; thence South 0 degrees 40 minutes West 95 feet to a stake, the northeast corner of Lot 18 aforesaid; thence West 234 feet to the point of beginning, containing 22,277.5 square feet more or less.

Being the same property as conveyed in Warranty Deed to Benjamin G. Daugherty, IV and wife, Heather Daugherty, from Robert L. Sain and Jackie Lee Garner, recorded on August 22, 2017, at Deed Book 90 Page 755, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Assessor’s Office as Parcel No. 020.00, Group D on Tax Map 061K.

Property Address: 112 Weaver Ln, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee 38008

Owner of Property: Benjamin G. Daugherty IV and Heather Daugherty

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. Specifically that First Mortgage Deed of Trust dated August 21, 2017, in favor of The Bank of Fayette County, now being serviced by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, in the original principal amount of $120,202.00 of record at Deed of Trust Book 747, Page 414 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Property Owner – Benjamin G. Daugherty, IV, 112 Weaver Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008; 2.) Property Owner - Heather Daugherty 212 Barret St, Bolivar, TN 38008, 3) First Mortgage Holder – Freedom Mortgage, P O Box 50485, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 27th day of May, 2022.

Thomas M. Minor

Substitute Trustee, Minor Douglas, PLLC

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee, 124 East Market Street

Somerville, TN 38068