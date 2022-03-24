Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 8th day of February, 2015, by Randy Montgomery, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 733, Page 552. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 8th day of April, 2022, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in the north margin of U.S. Highway 64, the southwest corner of Lot 6, and runs thence North 3 degrees East 200 feet to a stake, the northwest corner of Lot 6; thence South 84 degrees West 100 feet to a stake, the northeast corner of Lot 8; thence South 3 degrees West 200 feet to a stake in the north margin of U.S. Highway 64, the southeast corner of Lot 8; thence North 84 degrees East 100 feet with the north margin of said U.S. Highway 64 to the beginning.

Being the same property conveyed by Warranty Deed to Randy Montgomery from Rebecca Elaine Edwards, as recorded on the 19th day of July, 2006 in Deed Book 25, Page 632, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Randy Montgomery died intestate on May 20, 2018.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 006.00, Group A on Tax Map 062M.

The said Randy Montgomery died intestate, May 20, 2018, leaving as his heirs at law his wife, Sheila Louise Montgomery and his son, Randy Terrell Montgomery. See Affidavit of Heirship of record at Deed Book 95, Page 722 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Address: 9205 Old Hwy 64, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee 38008

Owner of Property: Sheila Louise Montgomery and Randy Terrell Montgomery

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. Specifically that First Mortgage Deed of Trust dated July 14, 2006, in favor of Ameritrust Mortgage Company, now being serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., in the original principal amount of $58,500.00 of record at Deed of Trust Book 644, Page 808 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Property Owners, Sheila Louise Montgomery and Randy Terrell Montgomery, 9205 Old Hwy 64, Bolivar, TN 38008, 2.) Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., P O Box 65277, Salt Lake City, UT, 84165.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 11th day of March, 2022.

