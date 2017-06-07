SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 26th day of June, 2014, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 720, Page 565, *Phillip Baker aka Philip Dale Baker, conveyed to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note to The Bank of Fayette County; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the said Note secured by the said Deed of Trust has nominated and appointed the undersigned Substitute Trustee, which instrument is found of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 745, Page 135; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated 35-5-101(e.)(1)(B.), Notice of the Foreclosure was given by mailing such notice on May 23, 2017, which was more than 30 days prior to the first publication.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and the owner and holder has declared the unpaid balance due and payable as provided in the said Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, in front of the west door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, on Monday, July 24, 2017, AT 11:00 O’CLOCK, A.M. free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described real estate situated in the 7th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING at a steel post, the same being an inner corner of Westvaco, also being the northwest corner of subject tract; thence South 06 degrees 23 minutes 46 seconds West with Westvaco’s east boundary line, passing an iron pin at 436.23 feet, in all 501.53 feet to the centerline of Walnut Grove Road; thence with said road as follows: South 43 degrees East 100 feet, South 45 degrees 52 minutes East 100 feet, South 48 degrees 47 minutes East 100 feet, South 51 degrees 58 minutes East 100 feet, South 54 degrees 49 minutes East 50 feet; thence leaving said road North 06 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East with David Baker’s west boundary line 818.89 feet to a hammer handle in Westvaco’s south boundary line; thence South 87 degrees 35 minutes 12 seconds West with said boundary line 375 feet to the beginning. Containing 5.28 acres, road right of way excluded.

The above description subject to electric transmission line easement and any other that may exist.

This being the same property conveyed to Phillip Baker by deed as found of record in Deed Book J-9, Page 157, and re-recorded in Deed Book J-9, Page 350, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. *Phillip Baker aka Philip Dale Baker aka Phil Baker are one and the same person. Philip Baker is deceased. He died January 26, 2016 and left surviving him a daughter, Cindy Lowery and his wife, Barbara Baker.

Map 72, Parcel 14.03

Hardeman County Real Property taxes are paid through the tax year 2016. 2017 taxes are now a lien but not yet due and payable.

STREET ADDRESS: Walnut Grove Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Cindy Lowery, 25577 County Road 71, Robertsdale, AL 36567 and Barbara Baker, 4888 Willard Norris Rd, Milton, TN 32570

The right is reserved to adjourn the day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Title to said real estate is believed to be good, but I will sell and convey only as Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 23rd day of May, 2017

CATHY FROST, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

HORNSBY LAW FIRM, P.C.

Attorney for Substitute Trustee