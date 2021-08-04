Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 6th day of October, 2017, by Janie M. Palmer and Durance A. Palmer, Jr., to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 748, Page 697. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 782, Page 685 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 23rd day of April, 2021, commencing at 11:55 a.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a set iron, being South 35 degrees 20 minutes East 634 feet along the east margin of Highway 18 from the center of the centerpoint road; runs thence with the residue of the Howard T. Ray, Sr., property South 63 degrees 55 minutes East 200 feet to a set iron, being an interior corner of said residue; thence with said residue South 35 degrees 20 minutes West 220.5 feet to a set iron, being an interior corner of said residue; thence with said residue North 63 degrees 55 minutes West 200 feet to an iron in the east margin of said Highway 18, being an exterior corner of said residue; thence with the east margin of said Highway 18 North 35 degrees 20 minutes East 220.5 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acres.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 7.01, on Tax Map 143.

This being the same property conveyed to Janie Palmer by Special Warranty Deed dated October 6, 2017, of record at Deed Book 91, Page 548 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Janie Palmer thereafter conveyed her interest in the subject property to Janie Palmer, Christopher Allen Wiggins and Jessica Thomas, as tenants in common, with rights of survivorship, by Quitclaim Deed of record at Deed Book 102, Page 174 in said Register’s Office.

Property Address: 3820 Hwy 18S, Grand Junction, TN 38039

Owner of Property: Janie Palmer, Christopher Allen Wiggins and Jessica Thomas

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Current Tenant; 3820 Hwy 18 S, Grand Junction, TN 38039; 2.) Janie Palmer 255 Locke Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 26th day of March, 2021.

Thomas M. Minor

Substitute Trustee

Minor Johnston Douglas, PLLC, Attorneys for Substitute Trustee

124 East Market Street

Somerville, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117