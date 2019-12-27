SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 5th day of April, 2010, by Caycee M. Vaughn and Mitch Vaughn, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 686, Page 157. Said Deed of Trust being Modified by Modification of Deed of Trust dated September 9, 2010, being of record at Deed of Trust Book 689, Page 363, as corrected by Scriveners Affidavit of record at Deed of Trust Book 691, page 254 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 745, Page 835 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 3rd day of January, 2020, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a new cotton picker spindle in the apparent center of Wolf Pen Road, said spindle being on the east line of the Betty Kay Dysart and Shirley Ann Yancey parcel (Deed Book S16, page 591), which this description is a part of; thence coincident with the apparent centerline of Wolf Pen Road and along a new severance lines of said Betty Kay Dysart and Shirley Ann Yancey parcel the following four (4) courses: (1) north 50 degrees 35 minutes 14 seconds West – 225.56 feet; (2) north 49 degrees 52 minutes 20 seconds west – 172.87 feet; (3) north 50 degrees 39 minutes 54 seconds west – 76.07 feet; (4) into a curve to the left, having a radius of 400.00 feet; and arc length of 52.00 feet, a chord bearing of North 54 degrees 23 minutes 22 seconds West, and a chord length of 51.97 feet to a new cotton picker spindle; thence north 02 degrees 26 minutes 53 seconds East leaving said road and continuing along a new severance line of the said Betty Kay Dysart and Shirley Ann Yancey parcel , passing through a new capped ½ inch iron rod, (typical of all irons in this description referred to as new) at 25.00 feet and continuing on and passing through another new iron rod at 1335.91 feet and continuing on for a total distance of 1353.88 feet to a point in the apparent center of Hardcastle Creek and being on a south line of the Billy J. Smith parcel (Deed Book M15, Page 686); thence along the apparent center of said Hardcastle Creek and the south line of said Billy J. Smith the following three (3) courses (1) North 81 degrees 36 minutes 11 seconds East – 276.81 feet; (2) north 77 degrees 41 minutes 02 seconds East – 101.67 feet; (3) South 76 degrees 18 minutes 41 seconds East – 52.21 feet; thence south 02 degrees 26 minutes 53 seconds West coincident with a west line of the Lila Cartwright parcel (Deed Book V9 Page 201) passing through an old metal t-post at 21.63 feet and continuing on another 1305.44 feet to an old iron rod being the northwest corner of the Harold Clifton parcel (Deed Book M17, page 463) and continuing on for a total distance of 1737.08 feet to the point of beginning, containing 15.00 acres.

Property subject to any and all road right of way rights of said Wolf Pen Road.

All bearings noted are based upon the Tennessee Coordinate System of 1983.

Per certificate of survey of James S. Simpson, Jr., RLS #2553, dated March 5, 2010, with office located at 110 W Market St, Bolivar, TN 38008.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 36.01 on Tax Map 174.

This being the same property conveyed to Mitch Vaughn and wife, Caycee M. Vaughn by Warranty Deed dated March 31, 2010, from Betty Kay Dysart and Shirley Ann Yancey of record at Deed Book 49, Page 885 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Address: 75 Wolf Pen Rd, Pocahontas, TN 38061

Owner of Property: Mitch Vaughn and Caycee M. Vaughn

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Second Mortgage Holder, New Idea Financial, Inc., 4800 Navy Road, SU 4, Millington, TN 38053.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 9th day of December, 2019.

THOMAS M. MINOR

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

MINOR JOHNSTON DOUGLAS, PLLC

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

124 EAST MARKET STREET

SOMERVILLE, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117

Publication Dates: December 12, 2019, December 19, 2019, December 26, 2019