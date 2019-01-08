Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 6th day of May, 2010, by William Boyd Brown and Teresa G. Brown, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 687, Page 1. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 766, Page 624 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 23rd day of August, 2019, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning at a new capped ½ inch iron rod, (typical of all irons in this description referred to as new), said iron rod being South 03 degrees 04 minutes 49 seconds West and a distance of 149.50 feet from an old wood post being the northwest corner of the James Berry parcel (15/769); thence along new severance lines of the James Berry parcel the following three (3) courses: (1) South 86 degrees 17 minutes 55 seconds East, 435.60 feet to a new iron rod (2) South 03 degrees 04 minutes 50 seconds West, 100.00 feet to a new iron rod; (3) North 86 degrees 17 minutes 55 seconds West, 435.60 feet to a new iron rod; thence North 03 degrees 04 minutes 49 seconds East coincident with the east margin of Pulse Road a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.00 acres, per certificate of Jack A. McAdoo, RLS #1701, Arlington, Tennessee dated June 8, 2006. This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 012.17, on Tax Map 177. This being the same property conveyed to William Boyd Brown and wife, Teresa Gale Brown by Warranty Deed of record at Deed Book 25, Page 271 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. The said William Boyd Brown predeceased his wife, October 28, 2017, vesting fee simple title in her as the surviving tenant by the entirety.

Property Address: 2135 Pulse Road, Middleton, Tennessee 38052

Owner of Property: Teresa Gale Brown

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Teresa Gale Brown; 2717 Penn Meade Dr, Nashville, TN 38214; 2.) Current Tenant – 2135 Pulse Road, Middleton, TN 38052. All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 26th day of July, 2019. Thomas M. Minor Substitute Trustee Minor Johnston Douglas, PLLC

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee 124 East Market Street Somerville, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117