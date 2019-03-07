SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 18th day of December, 2013, by Larry Cook, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 716, Page 650. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 765, Page 301 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 26th day of July, 2019, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a point in the center of Woodlawn Avenue, at Mrs. Mary Fleet’s northeast corner, runs thence north 73 feet on Woodlawn Avenue to Mrs. S. L. Duncan’s southeast corner; thence west along Mrs. Duncan’s south boundary line 172 feet to the center of an alley; thence runs south along said alley 73 feet to Mrs. Mary Fleet’s northwest corner, thence along Mrs. Fleet’s north boundary line East 172 feet to the beginning.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 007.00, Group F on Tax Map 046L.

This being the same property conveyed to Rhonda Avant by deed of record in Deed Book 52, Page 487 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. The said Rhonda Avant thereafter conveyed the subject property to Larry Cook by Quitclaim Deed dated May 6, 2013, being of record in Deed Book 67, Page 308 in said Register’s Office

Property Address: 119 Woodland Ave, Whiteville, TN 38075

Owner of Property: Larry Cook

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: Current Tenant – 119 Woodland Ave, Whiteville, TN 38075.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 26th day of June, 2019.

THOMAS M. MINOR

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

MINOR JOHNSTON DOUGLAS, PLLC

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

124 EAST MARKET STREET

SOMERVILLE, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117