SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 7th day of June, 2013, by Gerald T. Hooper, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 711, Page 792. Said Deed of Trust being modified by Modification of Deed of Trust dated June 20, 2014, being of record at Deed of Trust Book 720, Page 214 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; and again by Modification of Deed of Trust dated August 24, 2017, being of record at Deed of Trust Book 747, Page 835 in said Register’s Office. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 759, Page 889 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 1st day of March, 2019, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a stake on east side of Toone to Cloverport Road, said point being N 57 deg 30’ W 542 feet, as measured along said road, from SE corner of Hooper Land, runs thence N 57 deg 30’ W 200 feet with said road; thence N 64 deg 30’ W 100 feet with said road; thence N 30 deg E 300 feet with residue of Hooper; thence S 60 deg E 300 feet with residue of said Hooper; thence S 10 deg W 301 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2 acres, as surveyed by Harry M. Bishop, RLS #76 on January 2, 1974.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 3.06 on Tax Map 024.

This being the same property conveyed to Gerald Thomas Hooper and Toney T. Hooper d/b/a Hooper Sawmill by Warranty Deed of record at Deed Book B9, Page 304 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. The said Toney T. Hooper thereafter conveyed his interest in the subject property to Gerald Thomas Hooper by Warranty Deed of record at Deed Book T14, Page 335 in said Register’s Office

Property Address: 4810 Hwy 138, Toone TN 38381

Owner of Property: Gerald Thomas Hooper

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: Current Tenant – 4810 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 29th day of January, 2019.

THOMAS M. MINOR

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

MINOR JOHNSTON DOUGLAS, PLLC

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

124 EAST MARKET STREET

SOMERVILLE, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117